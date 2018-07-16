16 July 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Embrace as Thousands Cheer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands cheered in Addis Ababa Sunday as the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea embraced at a concert celebrating a peace deal between the two former mortal foes.

"Hate, discrimination, and conspiracy is now over," Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki told Ethiopians as he was close to tears. "We are ready to move forward with you as one. No one can steal the love we have regained now."

"Forgiveness frees the consciousness. When we say we have reconciled, we mean we have chosen a path of forgiveness and love," Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Ahmed was in Eritrea last week, a month after announcing Ethiopia was finally accepting the peace treaty it signed with Eritrea in 2000, ending two years of war. The Eritreans immediately followed.

Both countries have agreed to reopen shuttered embassies, resume flights and build ports.

Under the peace agreement, Ethiopia will hand over disputed border regions to Eritrea.

Eritrea was part of Ethiopia until it broke away and declared independence in 1993.

Few people outside its borders know much about Eritrea - located in the Horn of Africa along the Red Sea - except that it has long been under U.N. sanctions because of its alleged support of extremists. Its reclusive government has been accused of human rights violations and thousands of Eritreans have fled the country to escape poverty and avoid compulsory military service.

Leaders of both Ethiopia and Eritrea hope the peace deal will lead to more economic development

Ethiopia

Migration and Continental Free Trade Area are levers for Africa's economic prosperity

Addis Ababa, 13 July 2018 (ECA) - The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa has stressed that the… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.