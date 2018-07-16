South Africa: The Urgency of Now - ConCourt's Delayed Decision On Nxasana's Past and Shaun Abrahams' Future

analysis

Within all of the discussions and debates around who holds ultimate political power and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is "strong" or "weak", there is a sub-discussion about the levers of power. As President, he has his hands on many of these levers. But not all of them. One of the biggest levers, in an environment as politicised as South Africa's right now, is some form of control of the National Prosecuting Authority. The reason for that is that the Constitutional Court has still to make up its mind about a case that will have a bearing on whether Advocate Shaun Abrahams was legally appointed to the post or not.

Is it now surely time for the good justices to make up their mind, if only to put the entire nation out of the difficult position of not knowing whether the man entrusted with some of the most important decisions affecting those accused of wrongdoing is at his job legally or not.

It can be difficult to over-estimate the gravity of...