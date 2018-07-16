Nigeria: I Found a Girl, Beautiful and Sweet Many Years Ago Says Osinbajo

Photo: Yemi Osinbajo/Instagram

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Oludolapo.

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a senior advocate of Nigeria. But he is also cutting the reputation as a poet capable of weaving love ballads.

He did this again on Sunday celebrating the 51st birthday of his wife, Oludolapo.

Osinbajo took to both Instagram and Twitter to render another romantic poem to his wife of 29 years:

"I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home", he wrote.

On the 50th anniversary of his wife last year, Osinbajo wrote:

My gift from God, watching over me, my support, at my side, my wings, my wife. Happy Birthday Oludolapo. You are my treasure.

Last year, at the 28th anniversary of their wedding, Osinbajo composed another poem that went viral:

When our worlds collided, it was just a matter of time.

Our story began today, many years ago

The harmony in the symphony,

My treasure!

Happy Anniversary Oludolapo

Your heart is my home.

On Twitter, Osinbajo's latest poem has already commanded over 5,000 retweets and 20,000 likes, with the comments already exceeding over 2,000.

I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart.

You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me!

You are as beautiful as the day I met you.

Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home. pic.twitter.com/SV7T1K2LBj

- Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 15, 2018