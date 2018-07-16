Nigeria: Osinbajo, Saraki, Dangote, Others to Attend 2nd Stakeholders' Forum On Capital Market

Abuja — The Senate and House of Representatives' Committees on Capital Market and Institutions, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies are to hold the Second biennial stakeholders' forum on the Capital Market next Monday, July 23, 2018.

According to the organisers, this year's forum flows from the success recorded at the exchange of ideas and broad-based participation in 2016.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be the special guest of honour. He will join federal legislators, capital market experts among others at the morning conference and evening dinner scheduled to take place at Ladi kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Abuja.

The first edition of the forum in 2016 was acclaimed to be a very successful bi-partisan event co-chaired by Dr. Aliko Dangote and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede.

Top private sector personalities including leading industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu; chairman, Coronation Capital, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imohkuede and managing director of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe are expected to make this year's event even more noteworthy.

According to the chairman of the House of Representatives' Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Honourable TeeJay Yusuf, the theme of this year's conference is "Capital Market As A Catalyst for Economic Growth and Development". Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara are to be the Chief Hosts.

"Papers to be presented and vibrantly discussed by economic development experts and political office holders from various parties include: "Post Recession: Challenges, Implications and Opportunities for the Nigerian Capital Market," the organisers said.

"Also, there are others on the Role of Commodity Exchange, development of the Agricultural Sector and Capital Market Options for funding the development of major infrastructure projects.

"Dignitaries expected at the event include, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and Ministers of Agriculture, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment and Works, Power and Housing etc"

"Also, heads of critical public institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and PENCOM are expected to participate actively in the cross-fertilization of ideas that can lead to massive changes in funding arrangements for national infrastructural projects.

"Others being expected to ensure excellent and workable recommendations include the Acting DG of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk; CEO of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, MD NASD Mr. Bola Ajomale, MD FMDQ Mr. Bola Onadele, MD of ARISE Africa News Channel, Ms Ijeoma Nwagwugwu, the DG Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze; DG of Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha; MD Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari; former Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, and other technocrats", Honourable Yusuf stated.