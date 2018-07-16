Kenya: Cecafa Suspend 'Misbehaving' Gor Mahia

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been suspended from all Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) competitions for two years after breaking some rules in the just concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Gor blatantly refused to pick their bronze medals for emerging third on Friday during the medal presentation ceremony led by Tanzania's sports minister Charles Mwakyembe and speaker of the national assembly.

"We lined up according to our customs as Cecafa for medal presentations and we had our guests but Gor Mahia failed to come to the podium. That aside, they came here and declined the hotel, refused to use the dressing room and yesterday failed to adhere to our customs," said Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye during a press conference on Saturday.

"Further, the Cecafa executive committee has warned Gor Mahia coach (Dylan Kerr) for his offensive language towards match officials. We've informed FKF (Football Kenya Federation) to take action against the coach but for us, he will not misbehave in our tournaments for the next two years."

Musonye said they will not give the Kenyan champions a chance to appeal the ruling, before adding that Gor also forfeited their Sh1 million prize for finishing third in the tournament after their conduct.

This means that in case Gor qualify for next year's Kagame Cup as Kenyan champions, FKF will be asked to second another representative.