Zimbabwe: Tuku, Ex-Manager Metcalfe 'Reunite'

Legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi seems to have fallen in love with South Africa, amid reports that the music superstar is reconnecting with his erstwhile manager Debbie Metcalfe whenever he crosses the Limpopo River.

Sources said Tuku and Metcalfe "reunited" when the musician performed in Cape Town last month.

"There is no bad blood between the two [Tuku and Metcalfe] as people may want to think. When Tuku performed in Cape Town recently they were reunited in dance and song on stage," said the source.

"It was love hugs and kisses among Tuku, Debbie and Daisy on stage."

Metcalfe, who is credited for resuscitating Tuku's music career at the turn of the new millennium before her unceremonious departure in 2008, has always described working with Tuku as the most rewarding spell of her career.

The now South Africa-based manager was also instrumental in making Tuku's dream of taking local music internationally a reality.

"It seems Tuku has found a "new home" here in South Africa and you cannot rule out a reunion with Debbie," said a source.

Meanwhile, Tuku returns to South Africa next month where he is billed to have a number of shows, courtesy of local promoters Xtratime Entertainment, Ngoma ne Hosho and South Africa's Bassline Live.

Xtratime Entertainment is famed for organising Mtukudzi gigs in South Africa under the Tuku Birthday Concert banner. All the shows were sold-out, making Tuku one of the prominent foreign performers in South Africa.

According to the itinerary released by Xtratime Entertainment, on August 4 Tuku performs in Johannesburg before he flies to Durban for another gig on August 10. A day later the superstar will grace the Oppikkopi Festival in Limpopo province. On September 24, Tuku will return to South Africa for the annual Tuku @ 66 Cape Town Concert in Johannesburg.

Tongai Mbidzo of Xtratime Entertainment confirmed to The Standard Style that Tuku will spend the better part of August in South Africa for a series of shows.

"Xtratime Entertainment, Ngoma neHosho and Bassline Live are working flat out with Tuku keeping him busy in South Africa," he said.

"In the past few months, Tuku has performed three times in Cape Town, twice in Johannesburg and once in Port Shepstone. All the shows were sold-out proving that the superstar is still maintains huge following in South Africa."

Mbidzo said apart from Tuku, the shows will have some Zimbabwean flavour in young artistes who will share the stage with the veteran singer.

"We try by all means to accommodate upcoming artistes from Zimbabwe to be part of Tuku's shows. Last time he was accompanied by Sylent Nqo, Bryan K and Pro Beats and we hope to keep on promoting these young artistes," he said.

Mbidzo said their relationship with Tuku was out of this world.

"It's been great working with Tuku's new management team led by Walter Wanyanya and we will continue to work with them as talent deserves to be exposed," he said.

Wanyanya could not be reached for comment yesterday.