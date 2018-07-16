Mauritius: National Science Week to Be Held in Rodrigues

press release

A series of activities will be organised in the context of the National Science Week which will be held in Rodrigues from Wednesday 18 to Saturday 21 July 2018. The event is a joint initiative of the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre and the Commission for Education with the objective to empower educators to teach science in the early years, encourage students develop creativity using a scientific approach and promote Astronomy to the public in Rodrigues.

The following activities are scheduled as part of the National Science Week in Rodrigues:

· Wednesday 18 July from 09.00 hrs to 12.00 hrs at Le Chou College- 'Dessine Moi La Science', an on the spot drawing contest to enable students consider drawing and painting on scientific themes

· Thursday 19 July 2018 from 08.30 hrs to 13.30 hrs at Mont Plaisir Cultural and Leisure Centre- the Sci- Slam, a slam contest where students will have to deliver a slam on a scientific topic

· Thursday 19 July 2018 at Mont Charlot Community School from 18.00 hrs to 20.30 hrs- a Sky Observation Programme

· Friday 20 July 2018 from 9.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs at Le Chou College- an educators workshop to empowering educators teaching science creatively in the early years by providing a hands-on and inquiry-based approach, and

· Saturday 21 July 2018 at Mon Plaisir Cultural and Leisure Centre- a prize giving ceremony to reward outstanding participants of the drawing and slam contest

The National Science Week aims to enable young people conduct research on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, develop creativity among young people, enable the youth to understand that the world is increasingly technology driven and sensitise the public on the importance and prominence that science and technology play in their life as well as improve the scientific and pedagogical skills of the early years teachers.

As regards the Sky Observation Programme, it aims to provide the public an exciting opportunity to be introduced to stargazing as a leisure activity and be initiated to the world of astronomy through night watch; astronomy talk; viewing with telescopes, and a film which explains about the basic of astronomy and what astronomers study entitled "Les Mysteres de L'Univers".