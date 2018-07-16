16 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Prime Minister Receives a Delegation of IMF Experts

A delegation comprising two International Monetary Fund (IMF) Experts, led by the director of the Africa Training Institute and the Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa, Ms Effie Psalida, met the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 13 July 2018 at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Financial Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Dharam Dev Manraj, accompanied the delegation on this occasion.

Discussions during the meeting focused on cooperation in areas of macroeconomic management and financial reporting, and the recording of financial statistics. Furthermore, an IMF mission is expected in Mauritius at the end of this month.

