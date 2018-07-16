Kenya: MP Says Kenyans Deserved to Pay for Their Trip to World Cup

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has angered Kenyans after declaring that as an MP he deserves to go and watch the World Cup in Russia at tax payers' expense.

The MP is part of close to 20 politicians who traveled to Russia to watch the semi-final and final matches, even though Kenya has never qualified for the competition.

The trip sparked outrage among Kenyans who felt their tax money went to waste .

Mr Kaluma claimed he had been in Russia since the start of the tournament and that his experience has been very nice so far.

'REPRESENTING THE GOVERNMENT'

"Why should I pay my money as I am here as a Member of Parliament from Kenya. People are asking why you didn't use economy (class), why would you use economy? You are representing a government, why should the government of Kenya be scrounging somewhere? What is the image of the country?" he posed.

Hi @JerotichSeii this is what they said when asked why they went to Russia, the arrogance is their shame. pic.twitter.com/6ygjaSO9Zu

- kot hacker (@kot_hacker) July 14, 2018

In their defense, the travelling MPs insist the trip has been blown out of proportion saying that their time in Russia has been well spent.

Cabinet Secretary for sports Rashid Echesa has distance himself from the trip and its purpose, saying that the legislators' trip was paid for by Parliament.

"We are aware that the National Assembly sports committee members are in Russia on a World Cup bench-marking tour. That is fully catered for by the parliamentary sports committee budget that is not hinged to the ministry of sports and heritage," said CS Echesa.

Kenyans wondered what is wrong with our leader.

Damn🙁

What did Kenyans do to deserve this lot?🙈

-- Miss Caroline (@miss_Caroline10) July 14, 2018

The arrogance and heartless nature of this man. SMH

-- Mr. (@NyalalaInnocent) July 14, 2018

I'm ashamed to identify myself as a kenyan

-- Mosy Morgan (@Mosymo06) July 14, 2018

My goodness, the arrogance... representing Kenya as what? We're not even participating in the WC.

-- Mwanasha (@mwanambeyu) July 14, 2018

My question is, are they going to play football on behalf of Kenya? The money allocated to sports committee of Senate and National Assembly MUST be used prudently & justifiable. The trip to Russian was nothing less than a private holiday tour. @parliamentkenya @UKenyatta

-- Mr. Moses Ndichu Njenga (@mr_ndichu) July 14, 2018

Thats the image of a country called Republic of Kenya Looters.

-- [email protected] (@Imfate) July 14, 2018

Its Perturbing to say the least. Such a disgrace. Even with his Law degrees he doesn't reason well enough. I'm sure the money he spent there could feed 100 families back in his constituency for a whole month, BUT world cup first and "why use economy while representing government"

-- Mr. (@NyalalaInnocent) July 14, 2018

