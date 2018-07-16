16 July 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: All Systems Go for SAB U21 National Championships

With just a day to go before the kick off of the SAB U21 National Championships, the stage is set for the country's best talent to be on display as the SAB League season draws to its conclusion in style with the National Championships.

All eyes will be on defending champions, Gauteng who will be hoping to defend their title in what promises to be an action-packed tournament. After carrying the title of dark horses for quite some time, KwaZulu-Natal will be the team to watch as the host province this year and with the backing of the home supporters at the King Zwelithini stadium, anything is possible for the hosts.

Free State (pictured) who have dominated the tournament in recent times had good preparations this year with a solid five-day camp at Philip Saunders Resort in the Free State and will be a looking at reclaiming their position as the best province when it comes to youth football.

"This promises to be a very exciting tournament and working closely with our sponsors, we have ensured that we go all out in organising a fantastic tournament. We urge the football loving community of Durban to come out in their numbers and show their support for what we this exciting tournament that continues to produce quality PSL and Bafana Bafana players" said SAFA's Head of Competitions, Thomas Sadiki.

The SAB U21 National Championships kick off tomorrow with the final set for 22 July. All matches will take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.

Read the original article on SAFA.

