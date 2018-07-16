15 July 2018

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Shocked and Saddened By Untimely Passing of Cde David Senoko

The African National Congress is shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of one of its most committed and dedicated staff members and seasoned cadre of our movement, Cde David Senoko (43), following a short illness.

Cde David cut his teeth as a student activist when apartheid brutality and suppression was at its most vicious. He learnt and started internalising the culture and values of our movement as a young student activist. He embodied the values of sacrifice, selfless service, solidarity, social justice until his last day.

His comrades in South African Students Congress (SASCO), Young Christian Society and ANC will remember him as a devoted activist who placed the interests of his organisations above his own. He was one of the most committed and hard working staff members at Luthuli House. He occupied various positions of responsibility over the last 17 years at the ANC Headquarters. He was the Asset Manager at the time of his passing.

The ANC sends its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, comrades and colleagues.

May his soul rest in peace.

ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

South Africa

