Eritrea: Speech Delivered By President Isaias Afwerki At Millennium Hall, in Addis Abeba

press release

Distinguished People of Ethiopia

Your Excellency, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali

I feel boundless joy as I convey to you the message of peace, love and good wishes of the people of Eritrea. And, I congratulate you warmly for the successful and historic changes that you have brought about.

We have triumphed over the toxic schemes of the past years aimed at sowing the seeds of hate, resentment and destruction. These malignant acts are indeed anathema to our cultures as well as to our historical and cohesive interests. We are now jointly embarking - with determination - on the path of development, prosperity and stability in all fields and fronts.

We shall not tolerate any act that is aimed at disrupting and disturbing our love and harmony; assailing and terrorizing our peace and stability; and, impeding and destroying our development and growth.

We are fully confident that through our joint endeavours, we will recuperate the losses inculcated in the past to achieve robust feats in the period ahead.

Let me pay tribute again for the victory you have won through vigorous resistance and that has exacted heavy sacrifices. I also wish to express my wholehearted support to Dr. Abiy; and, to his visionary and courageous leadership. I wish him further success.

I thank you