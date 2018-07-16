15 July 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Speech Delivered By President Isaias Afwerki At Millennium Hall, in Addis Abeba

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Distinguished People of Ethiopia

Your Excellency, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali

I feel boundless joy as I convey to you the message of peace, love and good wishes of the people of Eritrea. And, I congratulate you warmly for the successful and historic changes that you have brought about.

We have triumphed over the toxic schemes of the past years aimed at sowing the seeds of hate, resentment and destruction. These malignant acts are indeed anathema to our cultures as well as to our historical and cohesive interests. We are now jointly embarking - with determination - on the path of development, prosperity and stability in all fields and fronts.

We shall not tolerate any act that is aimed at disrupting and disturbing our love and harmony; assailing and terrorizing our peace and stability; and, impeding and destroying our development and growth.

We are fully confident that through our joint endeavours, we will recuperate the losses inculcated in the past to achieve robust feats in the period ahead.

Let me pay tribute again for the victory you have won through vigorous resistance and that has exacted heavy sacrifices. I also wish to express my wholehearted support to Dr. Abiy; and, to his visionary and courageous leadership. I wish him further success.

I thank you

Eritrea

Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Embrace as Thousands Cheer

Thousands cheered in Addis Ababa Sunday as the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea embraced at a concert celebrating a peace… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.