Kenya/Algeria: Top Algerian Club Cuts Short Training Camp in Nairobi Over Pathetic Fields

Top Algerian club USM Algiers has cut short its training camp in the city after the team's technical bench complained of the poor state of training grounds.

The North African club was to train in Nairobi for ten days ahead of their crucial Caf Confederation Cup tie against Rwandan club Rayon Sport.

USMA are top of their group in the competition which also includes Kenya's Gor Mahia, Tanzania's Yanga and the Kigali based side.

Photos on the club's official Facebook page show the team training at the Utali Hotel grounds in Nairobi last week and participating in gym sessions.

The club also uploaded a video showing the team competing against Sofapaka in a friendly match which ended 1-0 in favour of the Kenyan club.

The five-minute video shows the players changing into playing gear in the open at the Camp Toyoyo grounds which lacks a dressing room and also walking through a dusty pathway in Eastlands enroute to the playground.

The team's coach Miloud Hamdi made the abrupt decision to head to Kigali five days before their planned departure date.

The decision was influenced by injuries to three key players namely Meftah Rabai, Yaya Fouzi and first choice keeper Berefan Mustafi owing to the below par training facilities.