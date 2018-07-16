16 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 14 Top Kenya Power Officials Due in Court Over Graft

Fourteen top officials of the Kenya Power will be charged Monday morning over corruption, in a scandal involving the purchase of faulty transformers worth Sh4.5 billion.

Those expected in court include current Managing Director Ken Tarus and his predecessor Ben Chumo, and twelve other top officials arrested over the weekend.

"They will be in court, they are all in custody and the charges are ready," said George Kinoti who heads the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that undertook the investigations, before forwarding its recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who approved the charges and ordered their arrest.

Some of the officials will also be charged with failing to follow proper procedure in the pre-qualification of companies last year, according to a statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Charges lined up include fraudulent acquisition of public property, aiding the commission of a felony and abuse of office among others.

