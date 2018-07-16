14 July 2018

Africa: CECAFA-Kagame Cup - Azam Edge Simba to Retain Title

Holders Azam beat all-time champions and fellows, Simba 2-1 in a tense final on Friday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to retain the title.

The feat saw Azam become the first team to win back-to-back titles after fellow Tanzania side, Young Africans, etched the record in 2011 and 2012. Nicknamed Ice cream makers, Azam are also the most successful club in the last five editions, reaching on three occasions and winning twice.

Azam started the game on a high intensity, building attack from the flanks through Ramadhan Singano and Joseph Mahundi but the Simba defence marked well to deny possible scoring chances in the first 20 minutes.

Striker Shaban Chilunda netted the opener for Azam in the 33rd minute heading a Singano corner kick, taking his tally to eight, a record in the history of the tournament.

Rwanda-import, Meddie Kagere drew level for Simba on 67 minute connecting home an assist from Said Ndemla.

Two minutes later, Azam captain Aggrey Morris, scored the winner, converting a free-kick from 25 yards, leaving Simba goalie, Deogratius Munishi with no chance.

In the dying minutes, Azam had a good chance to extend the lead but goalkeeper Razak Abalora missed from the spot.

The win served a perfect farewell for striker Chilunda, who finished top scorer with eight goals, and is set to join Spanish side, CD Tenerife on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia of Kenya edge JKU of Zanzibar 2-0 to finish third. Francis Mustapha scored for "K'Ogalo" in the 52nd minute before Samuel Onyango killed the game three minutes to go to hand Kenya champions a place on the podium.

