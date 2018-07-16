Kenya Power Chief Executive Held at Muthaiga Police Station Over Graft

Wanted Kenya Power boss Ken Tarus has presented himself to police.

In a tweet, the Director of Criminal investigations said Dr Tarus showed up for questioning yesterday evening.

"Dr Ken Tarus, Managing Director and CEO Kenya Power surrendered himself this evening and is currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station," read the tweet.

He is among former and current senior managers of the power firm being sought over corruption allegations involving millions of shillings.

Other officials wanted by police are general managers Joshua Mutua, Samuel Ndirangu, Abubakar Swaleh, Stanly Mutwiri and Benson Muriithi.

DEFECTIVE TRANSFORMERS

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the Kenya Power managers over procurement of defective transformers and the irregularities in prequalifying 525 companies for labour and transport contracts.

Through the two contracts, Kenyans are said to have lost Sh470 million.

Officials who have been arrested so far include former MD Ben Chumo, Beatrice Meso (corporate affairs and company secretary) and Peter Mwichigi (general manager, regional coordination).

Former general managers John Ombui (supply chain) and Peter Mungai Kinuthia (business strategy) have also been arrested.

They are set to be charged with the offences of conspiracy to defraud.