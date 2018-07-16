16 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya Power Chief Executive Held at Muthaiga Police Station Over Graft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faith Nyamai

Wanted Kenya Power boss Ken Tarus has presented himself to police.

In a tweet, the Director of Criminal investigations said Dr Tarus showed up for questioning yesterday evening.

"Dr Ken Tarus, Managing Director and CEO Kenya Power surrendered himself this evening and is currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station," read the tweet.

He is among former and current senior managers of the power firm being sought over corruption allegations involving millions of shillings.

Other officials wanted by police are general managers Joshua Mutua, Samuel Ndirangu, Abubakar Swaleh, Stanly Mutwiri and Benson Muriithi.

DEFECTIVE TRANSFORMERS

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the Kenya Power managers over procurement of defective transformers and the irregularities in prequalifying 525 companies for labour and transport contracts.

Through the two contracts, Kenyans are said to have lost Sh470 million.

Officials who have been arrested so far include former MD Ben Chumo, Beatrice Meso (corporate affairs and company secretary) and Peter Mwichigi (general manager, regional coordination).

Former general managers John Ombui (supply chain) and Peter Mungai Kinuthia (business strategy) have also been arrested.

They are set to be charged with the offences of conspiracy to defraud.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.