Somalia: Deaths As Mogadishu Hit By Twin Explosions

Turkey condemned Saturday's deadly terror attack that killed at least three people in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu. In… Read more »

The second explosion occured minutes later as the gunfight continued. At least three peoole have been confirmed dead and several injured. AlShabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack through it's affiliated websites. The Alqaeda linked militant group said they attacked SYL Hotel and Villa Somalia.

AlShabaab militants on Saturday targeted Mogadishu's high end SYL Hotel and a checkpoint leading to the Presidential Palace Villa Somalia. Two car bombings exploded at a checkpoint next to SYL Hotel followed by heavy gunfight between Alshabaab militants amd government soldiers.

