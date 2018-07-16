Somalia: Norway to Recognise Somalia Passport

Norway on Friday announced that they will recognise the Somali passport from August 1 2018, Radio Dalsan reports.

In a Press conference in the Kenya capital Nairobi the Norwegian Embassy officials said diplomatic, service and ordinary passports issued by Immigration and Naturalization Directorate of Somalia will be recognised.

"Thanks to close cooperation between Norwegian and Somali Immigration Authorities, Norway will recognise Somali passports from 1stAugust 2018." A tweet from the Norwegian Embassy to Somalia said.

"These include diplomatic, service and ordinary passports issued by Immigration and Naturalization Directorate of Somalia " it added. Scandinavian countries including Norway do not recognised the Somalia passport following the fall of the central government in 1991.