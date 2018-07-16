13 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Norway to Recognise Somalia Passport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Norway on Friday announced that they will recognise the Somali passport from August 1 2018, Radio Dalsan reports.

In a Press conference in the Kenya capital Nairobi the Norwegian Embassy officials said diplomatic, service and ordinary passports issued by Immigration and Naturalization Directorate of Somalia will be recognised.

"Thanks to close cooperation between Norwegian and Somali Immigration Authorities, Norway will recognise Somali passports from 1stAugust 2018." A tweet from the Norwegian Embassy to Somalia said.

"These include diplomatic, service and ordinary passports issued by Immigration and Naturalization Directorate of Somalia " it added. Scandinavian countries including Norway do not recognised the Somalia passport following the fall of the central government in 1991.

Somalia

Girl Dies After Undergoing FGM

Doctors in central Somalia say a 10-year-old girl has died after undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM). Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.