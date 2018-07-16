15 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Condemns Deadly Al-Shabaab Attack Near Presidential Palace

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Twin bomb hit Mogadishu

Turkey condemned Saturday's deadly terror attack that killed at least three people in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that have taken place today in the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu... "

"The timing of the terror attacks -- prior to the Somalia Partnership Forum to be held on July 16-17 in Brussels, where recent reforms in the country will be evaluated -- aims at undermining the efforts of the Somalia Federal Government and the international community in bringing stability to Somalia," it added.

Turkey will continue "extending its full support to brotherly Somalia, as it has done up until now, in order to attain an environment of peace, tranquillity and development in the country," the Foreign Ministry said.

At least three people were killed -- including two al-Shabaab attackers -- and several others wounded when a double car bomb blast rocked Mogadishu.

The Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that its militants had attacked the presidential palace and SYL Hotel.

Saturday's attack comes a week after al-Shabaab attacked Somalia's Interior Ministry building in Mogadishu, killing at least nine people, including two ministry officials.

More on This

Al-Shabaab Publicly Executes Two Men for Killing

The Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have publicly executed two Somali men accused of murdering a local pastoralist… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.