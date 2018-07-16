Somalia: Turkey Condemns Deadly Al-Shabaab Attack Near Presidential Palace

Turkey condemned Saturday's deadly terror attack that killed at least three people in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that have taken place today in the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu... "

"The timing of the terror attacks -- prior to the Somalia Partnership Forum to be held on July 16-17 in Brussels, where recent reforms in the country will be evaluated -- aims at undermining the efforts of the Somalia Federal Government and the international community in bringing stability to Somalia," it added.

Turkey will continue "extending its full support to brotherly Somalia, as it has done up until now, in order to attain an environment of peace, tranquillity and development in the country," the Foreign Ministry said.

At least three people were killed -- including two al-Shabaab attackers -- and several others wounded when a double car bomb blast rocked Mogadishu.

The Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that its militants had attacked the presidential palace and SYL Hotel.

Saturday's attack comes a week after al-Shabaab attacked Somalia's Interior Ministry building in Mogadishu, killing at least nine people, including two ministry officials.