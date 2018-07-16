Uganda Beefs Up Security to Avert Al-Shabaab Possible Attack

Ugandan police and military have enhanced security ahead of the Sunday World Cup final match to avoid the repeat of the July 2010 twin bombings that left over 76 football fans dead and dozens injured, a police spokesperson said.

Patrick Onyango, Uganda's deputy police spokesperson told Xinhua in an interview that the counter-terrorism police, bomb squad, the military are on foot and motorized patrols in the capital Kampala and other major towns to prevent any possible terror attack.

"We have deployed extra troops on the ground so that we are visible everywhere to deter any possible terror threats. We also have enhanced intelligence and sharing information with sister security agencies," Onyango said.

"Places and venues that don't have access control measures will not be allowed to show the World Cup final," he added.

Hosted in Russia, the World Cup final between France and Croatia is expected to draw massive crowds to the country's entertainment venues and streets in the capital and major towns.

Somali militant group Al Shabaab on July 11, 2010, carried out twin bombings at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in the capital Kampala, killing at least 76 people watching the World Cup final and leaving dozens injured.

Uganda remains on high alert amid fears of possible terror attacks by Al Shabaab in revenge of the country's deployment of peacekeeping troops in Somalia. Uganda provides the bulk of the African Union peacekeeping troops in Somalia.