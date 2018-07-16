15 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfuri Students Detained, Beaten in Khartoum

Khartoum — Agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) subjected two Darfuri students to severe beatings last week. The chairman of Darfur University Students Association was assaulted by students of the Sudan Islamic Movement.

The spokesman for the Darfur Students Association of the University of Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that NISS officers held student El Nur Abakar at the Faculty of Arts library of the University of Khartoum on Wednesday evening.

"They took him to an unknown destination where they held him for more than two hours," he reported. "He was severely beaten and questioned about his relationship with activist students at the university."

The spokesman added that the same happened to student Adil Bashir of the Faculty of Science on Thursday.

On Thursday as well, militant students of the Islamic Movement beat-up Noah Abdallah, chairman of the Darfur Students Association of the University of Khartoum, was beaten. Two of his teeth were broken, the source said.

Abdallah had attempted to resolve a dispute between a student and student members of the Islamic Movement at the university.

