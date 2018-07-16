Somalia: Al-Shabaab Publicly Executes Two Men for Killing

The Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have publicly executed two Somali men accused of murdering a local pastoralist in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has announced the execution which took place in Jilib district in middle Jubba region on Sunday through a statement posted on its affiliated media outlets.

The executed men who were identified as Gabow Yare Ibrahim, 36, and Mohamed Bashir Abdi, 29, have been found guilty of killing Guudle Aden Hassan near Jilib, an Al-Shabab main bastion.

This was the latest in a string of executions in the areas under the militant group Al-Shabab in the south and central Somalia in the past few years.

Somali forces along with their African Union and American allies pushed Al-Shabab swathes of territory in the country, including Mogadishu since 2011 following series of offensives.