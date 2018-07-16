15 July 2018

Somalia: Qatar Strongly Slams Twin Bombings in Somali Capital

The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on the presidential palace in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, causing deaths and injuries.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives and reasons, and affirmed its full solidarity with the Somali government in all measures taken to maintain security and stability.

The statement expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the victims' families, the government and the people of Somalia, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

