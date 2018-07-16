16 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africans Wary Mobile APPs Are Tracking Them

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — THE monitoring capabilities of mobile apps are becoming a concern for South African users.

According to cybersecurity experts from Kaspersky Lab, there are rising concerns among consumers about how much of their internet activity is being watched, or whether they are traceable through their online footprint.

Kaspersky Lab has found, for example, that 71 percent of South Africans are uncomfortable with sharing their location information with websites and applications. The figure has risen significantly from 53 percent in 2016.

Furthermore, 65 percent are concerned someone can see everything they do or watch them on their device where 59 percent fear that someone could track them down using geolocation information from their device.

Kaspersky believes the concerns are well-founded.

Company experts have established that apps can not only access a huge amount of data but also often work in the background without users knowing.

"Apps have become an important part of our day-to-day lives," said Dmitry Aleshin, Kaspersky Lab Vice President for Product Marketing.

"We use them for everything - from editing photos to updating our social media accounts, or from playing games to booking a table at a restaurant. But this research shows that despite our love for apps, we don't necessarily trust them."

Aleshin said while people were becoming more switched on about their apps tracking their online activity, they were not necessarily putting measures in place to protect themselves from any potential problems.

"That's where we can help give users peace of mind. Our products are designed specifically to help people get on with their digital lives - and enjoy all the Internet has to offer without having to worry."

South Africa

Image of Supermassive Black Hole at Galaxy's Centre Stuns Scientists

In the months and years to come, the data used to build a picture of the centre of the Milky Way will be analysed and… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.