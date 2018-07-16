Cameroon-African Union - Moussa Faki Mahamat Gets Red Carpet Reception

An audience at the Unity Palace on Friday 13 July, 2018 and a State luncheon were highlights of the AU Chair's visit to Cameroon.

For over three hours on Friday 13 July 2018, the President of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat had intense discussions and a State luncheon at the Unity Palace as part of his three-day official visit to Cameroon.

Following the arrival of the august guest at the Presidency at mid day, amidst State House solemnity at the forecourt of the Unity Palace, Moussa Faki Mahamat and his close collaborators were welcomed by the Chief of State Protocol, Simon Pierre Bikele who led them to the audience with President Paul Biya before the State luncheon that involved First Lady Chantal Biya and some close collaborators of the Head of State.

The luncheon was preceded by two edifying toasts, one from President Paul Biya and a response from the African Union Commission Chairperson. Audience.

Although the discussions took place behind closed doors, informed sources said the AU Commission President came to brief the Head of State on the outcome of the 31st AU Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania from 1st - 2nd July, 2018.

Prior to the gathering in Mauritania, several African and World leaders reportedly consulted the Cameroon Head of State owing to his competence and mastery of events on the African Continent.

The consultation that attracted much public attention was with the French President, Emmanuel Macron. Apart from the theme; "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation", the other issues that took centre stage at the summit were security, terrorism and humanitarian crisis which President Paul Biya is not only knowledgeable about but has created an impact through his approach to tackling the concerns in several instances.

Given the pertinence of President Biya's ideas in helping Africa overcome the challenges being faced today, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat had to stop over in Yaounde to brief Mr Biya on the outcome of the Nouakchott Summit.

The visit also offered the AU official and his entourage the opportunity to have first hand information on the humanitarian and security situation in the Sub-region, in general and Cameroon, in particular.

For the past few years, the Boko Haram terrorist activities in the Far North Region have resulted in massive refugee movements into the country and internally displaced persons.

No sooner has the government found the tactical means to handle the crisis with support from international partners has the socio-political situation in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon given rise to another refugee hurdle.

The local populations in both localities have for the past two years been caught in a cross-fire. The suffering that the fighting has caused on the innocent population and its attendant humanitarian and security challenges made the AU Chief Scribe to come for information from the Cameroon Head of State. State Luncheon.

The audience previewed for one hour finally took additional forty minutes indicating the intensity of discussions. Clearly the long duration was not only due to the Medal of the Grand Officer of the Order of Valour given by the Head of State to his guest, but the toast that President Biya and his guest made at the luncheon threw more light on the substance of their audience.

The AU Commission President pointed out that unlike those who draw conclusions without finding out the facts, he came to be edified on the humanitarian situation in the Central African Sub-region as well as the situation in North West and South West Regions. Moussa Faki Mahamat reiterated the commitment of the African Union to peace and stability in all its member-countries including Cameroon.

He added that he was confident in the options being taken by President Paul Biya to bring the situation under control and urged all political actors in the country to take advantage of the upcoming Presidential election on 7 October, 2018 to give Cameroon the leadership the country deserves.

He voiced the support of his organisation in the success of the election saying a number of AU observers will be in the country for the elections.