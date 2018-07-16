Cameroon: Star Building - AU Commission Chairperson Discusses With PM

Talks between Moussa Faki Mahamat and Philemon Yang took place on July 13, 2018.

Before the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat had a midday Unity Palace tête-à-tête and dinner with President Paul Biya on Friday, July 13, 2018, he had a foretaste of Cameroon's warmth, hospitality and pressing issues at stake during discussions with Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang.

The in-camera discussions at the Star Building lasted for 30 minutes. After the discussions that constituted the courtesy visit, the visiting AU Commission Chairperson paid to the Prime Minister, he declined making any declarations to the press.

Taking the context of the official visit into account, it could be deduced that Prime Minister Yang and Moussa Faki Mahamat probably discussed ways of strengthening relations between Cameroon and the African Union, pressing issues affecting the continent such as the fight against terrorism and the current socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Moussa Faki Mahamat was accompanied to the Prime Minister's Office by a sizeable delegation among whom was the Representative of the African Union in Cameroon, Jean Gerald Mezui m'Ella. Discussions between the AU Commission Chairperson at the Star Building was the third. Moussa Faki Mahamat first met Prime Minister Yang when he was the Foreign Minister of Chad.

This was when he came to solicit Cameroon's support for his candidacy to the position of the African Union Commission Chairperson. After his election, he still came back to Cameroon to thank the Cameroonian authorities and President Paul Biya in particular for the support.

During this visit he had discussions with Prime Minister Yang. Friday, July 13, 2018 discussions that was part of Moussa Faki Mahamat's three-day official visit to Cameroon on the invitation of President Paul Biya, was therefore his third time of discussing with the Prime Minister at the Star Building in Yaounde.