Cameroon: Rising Up to Current Challenges

opinion

The suspense is now over and the dice cast. Those who spent time speculating on whether or not the Head of State was going to renew his bid for the post of President of the Republic now have the response. After the "Grand Ambitions" and eventually the "Greater Achievements" which he presented as political agenda for the last two presidential elections, he certainly wants to oversee how all the initiatives would come to fruition.

With the country facing numerous socio-economic, political and technological hurdles, Mr Biya has over the years demonstrated his determination to move on with citizens across the board in order to get the country out of poverty and underdevelopment. Such a noble task pegged on the concerns of an emergent Cameroon by 2035, Mr Biya set the vision for a modern country which he intends to develop with the support of the entire nation.

Opting to first of all announce on the social media his desire to rerun for the post of President of the Republic, Paul Biya according to the Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the CPDM party wanted to address himself to a larger audience and equally enable the world to know the reality about Cameroon. Mr Biya had earlier indicated his attachment to the digital world when he made a nation-wide speech on 10 February, 2018 urging the youth not to be "passive followers" of the social media but build on the Information and Communications Technologies, ICTs, to improve on their living conditions and make informed political choices.

A few years back, he invited Cameroonians to take advantage of the digital economy and the youth, in particular, have been at the forefront, creating applications and income generating software that have gained international acclaim. By putting forward his candidature, the Head of State is certainly out to continue to deliver on the promises he has so far made to the population. The other battle which his candidature might seek to ensure that Cameroon gets over will obviously be corruption.

Since taking over power in the country, Mr Biya has centred his actions on rigour and moralisation. As if to say he foresaw the future risk that the country will face in the hands of even the most unsuspecting citizen, Mr Biya invited his compatriots to regard moral probity as his leitmotiv of governance.

Along the line, enumerable number of civil servants have been caught by the canker worm and Mr Biya has not spared the rod in inflicting sanctions to defaulting officials who try to swindle State funds.

The battle is certainly still on and the new mandate that Paul Biya wants from the electorate on 7 October, 2018 will have to be another opportunity to rid the country of those who spend time embezzling public funds.

A similar preoccupation is being seen in the desire by Mr Biya to ensure that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON which he has taken personal commitment to ensure its organisation in Cameroon should have the required infrastructure.

The syndrome of inertia has for some time been so bedevilled the way national development projects are handled and the Head of State has persistently reminded those guilty of such misdemeanours to put the wellbeing of the population first. Incongruities witnessed over the years in the execution of certain development projects are clearly going to figure as a central point in the new methods of management President Biya will want to present to Cameroonians in order to ensure a new lease of life.

Of course, peace and stability as well as national unity are values which the Head of State has defended throughout his life at the top job in the country. Of late, incidents like the Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North Region, the refugee influx in the East Region and the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions have all met President Biya ready to proffer solutions. The field is evidently vast and Mr Biya is certainly coming on board the current presidential campaign trail with issues of this nature to tackle.