South Africa: Sanzaar Admits Tmo System Is Not Working

SANZAAR on Monday acknowledged that its Television Match Official (TMO) system is not working and is in need of urgent attention.

This came following the completion of the 2018 Super Rugby group stages.

The tournament's governing body released a statement that quoted CEO Andy Marinos acknowledging that change needed to take place.

Refereeing in general has been a major talking point of this year's competition, with inconsistencies in the understanding of the laws the major issue.

"At the conclusion of each season SANZAAR conducts a thorough review of its competitions and looks to continually enhance and improve the product for its stakeholders," the statement read.

"The past four weeks of international and domestic rugby have highlighted some challenges within the match officiating processes in the game of rugby, in particular the events over the past two weeks of Super Rugby."

Marinos was the introduced.

"Match officiating is a very important component of our game that undergoes continuous review to keep abreast of law changes and specific directives passed down from World Rugby," he said.

"The performances of the guys in the middle and those on the sidelines, and behind the TV monitor, are regularly reviewed and appraised to ensure the best referees and officials are officiating in Super Rugby matches.

"Like a player, match officials who consistently do not perform to the level required are stood down from time to time, with specific game related work then done to get them back to performing consistently.

"A major concern for us at present is the practical implementation of the Television Match Official (TMO) protocols. The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area.

"SANZAAR believes the appointed referee needs to remain the key decision maker on the field and that TMO interventions only provide context to the match officials' decision making.

"We need better consistency in the application of the protocols and most would agree that perhaps this is not the case. The aim of the review will be to drive some operational changes to the protocols to ensure this consistency so that better outcomes are delivered.

"SANZAAR is not empowered to adjust any protocols that have a direct effect on the Laws of the Game. However, we are keen to lead the discussion in this important area and following our review we will take our recommendations to World Rugby, the guardians of the Laws of Rugby, to ensure beneficial outcomes are achieved for the game.

"In terms of the Super Rugby finals SANZAAR will shortly appoint the four referees for the Super Rugby quarter-finals. These will be merit-based appointments and their selection has included direct input from the Super Rugby head coaches."

Source: Sport24