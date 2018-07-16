Cameroon: U-20 Afcon - Junior Lions Limit Qualification Chances

The away leg of the third and last round qualifier of the Total U-20 AFCON took place at the Yaounde Ominisports Stadium on Saturday July 14, 2018.

The Junior Lions chances of qualifying for the 2019 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger are gradually dwindling. The U20 national football squad were held to a 1-1 draw by the Aiglonns of Mali in the away leg of the third and last round qualifier that took place at the Yaounde Ominisports Stadium on Saturday July 14, 2018.

The thousands of supporters who thronged the stadium to cheer their team went home rather disappointed as the Junior Lions were unable to overcome their opponents.

The encounter began at 3:30 p.m. with both teams determined to win. The first part of the game saw domination by the Malians and they almost opened scores in the third minute. Throughout the first half the Malians were supreme with their matured play style causing problems in the Cameroonian defence wall.

Fomeyem Sob Frank Ferry, Makani Nteguel Abel Grace and Boubakary II Sali who were in charge of the defence were however vigilant warding off any attempts by the Malians. Both teams went on recess on a 0-0 score margin.

On resumption, the Cameroonians came up much stronger and improved play style. At the 61st minute Nkeng Mfomakwang Taddeus scored the curtain raiser for Cameroon from a goalmouth tussle. The Malians fought back and equalised at the 62nd minute through Toure El Bilal. Coach Christophe Ousmanou went ahead to make some chance to bring fresh blood into the team but it did not yield much fruits.

The Malians continued with their domination but they squandered all their scoring chances. Efforts by both teams to increase tally were futile. A stoppage time the scoreboard read 1-1. The return leg qualifier for the U-20 AFCON has been billed for Bamako, Mali on July 22, 2018.

The Junior Lions of Cameroon must win in Mali if they have to qualify for the Total 2019 U-20 AFCON. In the other games played over the weekend, Zambia beat Burundi 1-0, Burkina Faso edged Gabon 3-1, and Mauritania beat Nigeria 1-1. On Friday July 13, 2018, Congo drew with Senegal 2-2.