Cameroon: Energy - Italian Companies to Invest in Solar, Fossils Fuel

The new Italian Ambassador to Cameroon has said many Italian companies are interested in bringing their expertise in the energy sector to support the government of Cameroon. Ambassador Marco Romiti made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Minster of Energy and Water Resources in Yaounde on July 9.

Speaking to Cameroon Tribune after an audience with Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the Italian diplomat said the energy deficit in Cameroon can be filled with the mass production of solar energy, especially in the Northern regions where the sunny climate favours its production. He said Italian companies interested in setting up solar energy plants in Cameroon have experience in the sector and equally desire to produce energy from fossil fuels or natural gas in the country.

Besides the possibilities of Italian investments in the energy sector, both personalities also discussed other commercial issues as well as bilateral relations. It is worth noting that some Italian companies are already involved in significant projects in Cameroon like PICCINI which is currently constructing the Olembe Stadium that will host the 2019 AFCON.

"Relations between Italy and Cameroon are growing excellently thanks to the recent exchange of high level visits of the Heads of States of both countries," Ambassador Marco Romiti said.

The ambassador was meeting the Minister for the first time ever since he took office last year upon the departure of the former Ambassador Samuela Isopi.