16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Flush-Out Session As Blitzboks Arrive in San Francisco

Tagged:

Related Topics

It's all systems go for the Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women's Sevens teams in San Francisco on Monday as they start fine-tuning their preparations for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, to be played at AT-T Park from 20-22 July.

Both teams arrived in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon following a 25-hour trip from Cape Town via Frankfurt and immediately set about their business.

The Blitzboks had a flush-out session at a nearby gym and the Springbok Women's side used the swimming pool and gym to loosen up the bodies and minds.

"This is a very short turn-around from departure to our first matches on Friday, so the flush-out was important. The players can now hit the ground running on Monday, when the tournament specific training starts," explained Renfred Dazel, assistant coach of the Blitzboks.

Dazel played in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2009 in Dubai and coached the Springbok Women's Sevens team at the 2013 event in Moscow.

"With matches already in four days from now, every session counts and we need the players to be sharp and alert, in order to get maximum value out of every session," he said.

The men will start their campaign on Friday evening (local time) against the winner of Ireland and Chile, while the women face Russia, one of the pre-tournament favourites early on Friday morning local time.

Blitzboks squad:

Philip Snyman (captain), Dylan Sage, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Selvyn Davids, Justin Geduld, Rosko Specman, Dewald Human, Heino Bezuidenhout, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen, Ruhan Nel

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Image of Supermassive Black Hole at Galaxy's Centre Stuns Scientists

In the months and years to come, the data used to build a picture of the centre of the Milky Way will be analysed and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.