16 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Former Gauteng Transport Head Implicated in Dodgy Tenders Appointed Special Adviser to Minister Susan Shabangu

analysis By Marianne Thamm

The quiet appointment by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu of two special advisers, one of whom arrives with a pall of alleged corruption trailing her, has raised eyebrows and concerns.

Former head of Gauteng Transport, Benedicta Monama, who was implicated in a 2011 investigation by former Auditor General Terence Nombembe in the awarding of a R3-billion contract for drivers' licence testing centres despite advice not to do so, has been appointed one of two new special advisers to Minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu. The other adviser is Dr Clarence Tshitereke, formerly a director in the office of the vice-chancellor and principal at the University of Venda and a 2016 candidate for the position of Inspector General Of Intelligence.

No process has been more keenly micromanaged in the aftermath of the shambolic handling by former Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, of the transition of Sassa's payment of social grants to some 17 million beneficiaries from US listed Net1/CPS to the South African Post Office.

