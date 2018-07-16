16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Suspected Poachers Killed in Loskop Nature Reserve Shootout

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two suspected poachers have been killed and a policeman wounded at the Loskop Dam Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

A shootout ensued on Saturday night during an intelligence-driven operation at the reserve.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the team, which comprised of members of the SAPS Special Task Force and the local Stock Theft Unit, tracked down the two suspects when they came under fire shortly after 21:00.

A rifle, fitted with a silencer, was also recovered during the shootout.

"The team involved in Saturday night's incident must be praised for having put their lives on the line, as do many of our police officers on a daily basis to protect life and property," he said.

Naidoo said the police continued to call on communities to assist the police in their efforts to protect South Africa's natural resources.

Source: News24

South Africa

Image of Supermassive Black Hole at Galaxy's Centre Stuns Scientists

In the months and years to come, the data used to build a picture of the centre of the Milky Way will be analysed and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.