South Africa: Brain Dump Is a Blizzard of Ideas, Jokes and Observational Humour

analysis By Lesley Stones

Since John Vlismas started studying for an MBA he's introduced an added degree of intellect to his shows, and in Brain Dump he dissects the physics and all those other mystifying wot-wots that make our brains actually function.

(Full disclosure: John Vlismas is a close collaborator with Daily Maverick)

If John Vlismas halved his swearing, I wonder if he'd double his audience?

It's a thought that crops up during Brain Dump, his latest one-man show, because some people actively avoid stand-up comedy if they expect it to be uncouth or packed with swearwords, and he rightly tops their steer-clear list.

I'm sure Vlismas - the loveable little scallywag - really doesn't care. But it's the stayaways I'm pitying, because this is 90 minutes of mad genius where you're either laughing or enjoying delicious anticipation as he builds up to the next guffaw.

Since Vlismas started studying for an MBA he's introduced an added degree of intellect to his shows, and in Brain Dump he dissects the physics and all those other mystifying wot-wots that make our brains actually function. He debunks lots of theories like "we only use 10% of our brain" and that you can destroy its...

