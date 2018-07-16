South Africa: Cheetahs Sign Former Bulls Centre

The Cheetahs have signed former Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel on a two-year deal.

Swanepoel, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, joined the Bulls after school and played for their under-19 team in 2012.

He received a call-up to the SA under-20 side for the 2013 World Rugby Under-20 World Championship and scored five tries in 14 appearances for the Blue Bulls under-21 side.

THe 25-year-old made his Currie Cup debut for the Blue Bulls in 2014 and represented the side in their Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and Super Rugby campaigns.

He returns to the Free State, having represented the union in the 2009 under-16 Grant Khomo Week and at the Craven Week for under-18s in 2011. He was also vice-captain of the SA Schools side that same year.

Earlier this year, Swanepoel had a small taste of PRO14 rugby when he joined Irish side Munster in April on a short-term loan.

"Free State Rugby welcomes Swanepoel back home and is looking forward to seeing him in orange. He will be joining the Cheetahs this week for training," the Bloemfontein franchise said via a press statement.

Source: Sport24