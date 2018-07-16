16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Sign Former Bulls Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cheetahs have signed former Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel on a two-year deal.

Swanepoel, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, joined the Bulls after school and played for their under-19 team in 2012.

He received a call-up to the SA under-20 side for the 2013 World Rugby Under-20 World Championship and scored five tries in 14 appearances for the Blue Bulls under-21 side.

THe 25-year-old made his Currie Cup debut for the Blue Bulls in 2014 and represented the side in their Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and Super Rugby campaigns.

He returns to the Free State, having represented the union in the 2009 under-16 Grant Khomo Week and at the Craven Week for under-18s in 2011. He was also vice-captain of the SA Schools side that same year.

Earlier this year, Swanepoel had a small taste of PRO14 rugby when he joined Irish side Munster in April on a short-term loan.

"Free State Rugby welcomes Swanepoel back home and is looking forward to seeing him in orange. He will be joining the Cheetahs this week for training," the Bloemfontein franchise said via a press statement.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Image of Supermassive Black Hole at Galaxy's Centre Stuns Scientists

In the months and years to come, the data used to build a picture of the centre of the Milky Way will be analysed and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.