Nigerian Judiciary to Enforce Email Deadline July 16

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has restated his earlier directive for lawyers and judges to ensure the use of electronic emailing system for transfer of information from July 16.

Mr Onnoghen made the call during the launch of the Retrofitted Court and Legal Email System which took place at the Supreme Court in February.

The CJN had noted that the dissemination of information through electronic emails by judiciary officials will become mandatory from July 16.

"I will like to implore all judges and lawyers to join us on this quest for excellence by subscribing to, and acquiring the legal email, as manual forms of communication within the Nigerian Courts will soon be phased out.

"Henceforth lawyers who have acquired the Legal Email can now communicate electronically with the courts and with each other. However, by July 16, it becomes mandatory.

"To ensure compliance, it is also imperative that all other heads of Courts acquire the Legal email addresses for their Courts from the JITPO Committee, especially for the Litigation Department staff.

"All courts are also encouraged to start using the email for serving lawyers. In addition, communication between the various Judicial bodies will soon be through the official email system only, thereby harnessing the benefits of the system in terms of confidentiality, integrity and availability," Mr. Onnoghen said.

In a new video, Mr Onnoghen reminded lawyers and others expected to comply with the directive of the commencement of the implementation of his earlier directive.

