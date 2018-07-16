Rwandan Doctors Trained in Neurology

Photo: Frederic Byumvuhore/New Times

The physicians during a training in neurology.

Twenty medical professionals from Rwanda and Uganda who specialize in neurology last week concluded a five day training that was held in Huye District.

Neurology is a branch of medicine that deals with disorders of the nervous system. It diagnoses diseases such as stroke, dementia, seizures, epilepsy and Alzheimer's.

The participants were drawn from hospitals in both countries.

According to Dr Carl Mann, a trainer and Consultant from the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom said neurologists in East African countries still face challenges of inexperience and low skills something which creates difficulties in diagnosis.

"We hope that this training will help the participants improve their performances and increase their skills. We have shared and assisted them with diagnosis skills. We expect that taking more interest in neurology will help boost their expertise in the field and conduct successful treatments for patients," Mann said.

Felicien Shikama, a trainee from Ruhengeri Hospital and a teacher at Gitwe University, said that the acquired knowledge will help him to effectively treat patients and also share skills with his colleagues at work.

"This training has helped me a lot. At the hospital we receive one patient per day with neurology problems. During the training I found that there are more ways to treat patients professionally. I will share with my colleagues the knowledge I have acquired. I am also sure that my students at the University of Gitwe will benefit from the skills," Shikama added.

20 medical professionals were trained in neurology by UK experts last week. Frederic Byumvuhore

There are few physicians who specialise in neurology and according to Shikama, very few undergraduates interested in that particular field.

"It was a privilege to participate in the training. I am equipped with more skills in neurology. Such training encourages local physicians to take more interest in neurology." DrAbdirahim Abdi, a physician at Mbarara University said.

As part of a four-year program to improve the skills of doctors in East Africa, the training was organised by British Council and funded by East African Development Bank.