Namibia: Chiradza Jailed for Three Years

Medical doctor Yeukai Chiradza, who was found guilty on three charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving by the Karibib Magistrate's Court, was on Friday sent to jail for three years.

Karibib police officers told Nampa upon enquiry today that the doctor was sentenced to an effective three years and six months in prison.

All four charges stem from a car accident, which occurred on the Karibib-Usakos main road in the Erongo region, in which he was involved in July 2015, where three people lost their lives.

The deceased are Welmine Louw, her son Konrad Louw and her sister Alet Junius.

The Chiradza pleaded not guilty to the charges when the trial began before Magistrate Uchen Konjore in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on 22 March 2018.

Public Prosecutor Eden Amutenya represented the State.

Chiradza made headlines after a video clip of his vehicle being driven recklessly on the road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja earlier this year, was circulated on social media. In the video, Chiradza's Mercedes Benz vehicle was seen driving towards oncoming vehicles.

Several times, oncoming vehicles had to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision. Chiradza, a Zimbabwean, was employed by the Ministry Health and Social Services as a medical doctor at Otjiwarongo and was suspended after the video went viral.

The Otjiwarongo-Okahandja reckless driving case is still pending against the doctor in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court.

