Mzimba — The State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that he will do everything possible in collaboration with his Zambian counterpart to address boundary problems between the two countries.

Mutharika was speaking at Edingeni Trading Centre in Mzimba where he addressed thousands of people after condoling with members of the family of Paramount Chief Mmbelwa V for the loss of Paramount Chief Mmbelwa 1V who died in 2013 at the age of 59.

"I have heard challenges which you are facing due to improperly aligned boundary between Malawi and Zambia, I will do something about that," assured Mutharika.

Mutharika said he would be going to Zambia Tuesday and he will take advantage of his going there to discuss the issue with his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu.

"It is not in order to have some parts of the country, especially here in Mzimba in Zambia and vice-versa," he said.

According to the locals of Mzimba, people of Edingeni are arrested or have their merchandize confiscated when they are found conducting business in Zambia, yet Zambians conduct their businesses in Malawi without being harassed.

Mutharika has since left for Lilongwe from Mzuzu where he went to preside over the 54th Independence Anniversary Celebrations after which he presided over government development programs besides conducting political rallies within the northern region.