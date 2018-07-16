16 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Is Paul Hoffman's Evidence of My Mendacity, Deceit and Dishonesty?

analysis By Riah Phiyega

On reading the comments made by Paul Hoffman about me, it immediately dawned on me that he is disrespectful, careless and driven by hatred. He hates transformation with a passion and is driven by deep feelings of racism.

I am writing in connection with an online article titled Jiba, Mrwebi SCA judgment - no need for panic just yet by Paul Hoffman which I read on Friday 13 July 2016, in which Hoffman comments on the judgment of the SCA regarding Advocates Jiba and Mrwebi.

I am in this regard particularly referring to the comment relating to me in the article - "Of his second choice, Riah Phiyega of Marikana mendacity infamy, the less said the better".

I am not in the habit of responding to every media report relating to me simply because I have made peace with the fact that there is never a short supply of people with an insatiable need to abuse media platforms to malign and denigrate others.

South Africa

