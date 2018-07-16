Malawi: Mhrc Says MEC Should Promote Citizens' Right to Vote - Repeat Voter Registration Phase One

The State-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to consider concerns raised by electoral stakeholders over the first phase of the voter registration exercise which had seen many people failing to register, saying they should conduct the registration again.

The first phase of the voter registration exercise was conducted in Dedza, Kasungu and Salima.

MEC had failed to handle the exercise as it was marked by persistent breakdown of registration equipment, lack or late delivery of fuel for generators, weak solar panels and inadequate registration materials, among others.

In a letter to Chief Elections Officer, Sammy Alfandika, MHRC Secretary David Nungu said the registration of voters has a bearing on the exercise of the right to vote enshrined in the Constitution under Section 40 (3).

"The Commission requests that you kindly assess the progress that MEC has so far made during Phase One of the registration process with a view to addressing any insufficiencies," reads the letter.

MHRC has urged the electoral body to pay due attention to the correlation between the right to vote and the source of authority to govern, as enshrined in Section 6 of the Constitution.

Last Thursday, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, stormed MEC offices in Blantyre and met its chairperson Jane Ansah to discuss concerns over the first phase of the voter registration exercise.

Ansah said there will be a national consultative meeting this Tuesday to discuss the complaints.

But political parties represented in Parliament has said MEC should give Malawians another chance to register in areas where there was low turnout due to problems encountered.