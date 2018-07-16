Luanda — Angola's Attorney General Office has confirmed the release of USD 60 million frozen in April this year in Switzerland on suspicion of money laundering.

The information was released by Attorney General of Angola and sent to Angop on Saturday.

Switzerland's Office of Attorney General (OAG) announced this Friday.

The unblocked amount is part of a total of USD 210 million of assets.

The move came in response to reports that assets transferred by National Bank of Angola and the Fondo Soberano de Angola, the sovereign wealth fund, to the bank account in Switzerland by company managed by Jean-Claude Bastos.

This is the main result of the three-day official visit of the Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Gróz, to Swiss Confederation.

He met with his counterpart Michael Lauber to strengthen relations of cooperation between the two institutions.

Hélder Pitta Gróz was also received by the local minister of Justice and discussed judicial cooperation in criminal matters and those of common interest.

Highlight in the meetings held in Switzerland was the interest of both countries in working together on combat corruption and cross-border organized crime.