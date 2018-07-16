16 July 2018

Malawi: Musowa, Fisher Defend Tnm Mulanje Porters' Race

By Nyasa Times Reporter

The 2017 Mulanje porters race champions Charles Musowa and Doris Fisher have defended the title in the Saturdays 2018 race at the summit of Mulanje Mountain, one of Southern Africa's highest mountains at about 3000 metres above sea level.

Men's 22 -kilometre race champions Musowa, who clocked 2:08 in 2017 on Saturday beat his own record to finish in 2 hours 5 minutes and Fisher, who won the women's category in 2: 26: 36 hours last year on Saturday finished the line in 2 hours 38 minutes, said they are excited at the prospect of retaining the title.

"I was much prepared and geared to defend the title and with the K500,00 money prize at stake it boosted the morale," said a 35-year Musowa.

Evance Nyezule came second while Mphatso Nandolo finished third in Men's category.

Tereza Master and Dorothy Gawani finished in second and third position respectively in ladies' category.

Main sponsor, TNM Plc has raised stakes for this year's Mulanje Porters Race by 100 percent with winners of taking home K500,000 up from K250,000 each last year for the main roller-coaster of 22 kilometres.

TNM Plc Chief Officer- Sales & Marketing said the company was impressed with both organisation and turn out during the 2018 race.

"TNM is a patriotic promoter of the country's sports and tourism and this race is in line with the company's commitment of developing a wide range of sporting disciplines as well as promoting Malawi's tourism industry," said Makata

TNM Plc contributed K8.6 million towards the organisation of this year's event.

Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa spiced up the event

Mount Mulanje porters race is held annually and is patronized by both locals and internationals athletes. The mountain climb competition is celebrating its 22nd year.

