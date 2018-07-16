Malawi: Joyce Mvula Scoops Two Awards At Manchester Thunders - Malawi Star Is Player of the Year, Also Win Most Imporved Award

Malawi national netball team towering shooter, Joyce Mvula, has been named Manchester Thunder's Players' Player of the Year and she has also taken the Most Improved Player award.

Mvula, who joined Manchester Thunders from Blue Eagles Sisters, scooped two wards on Saturday for her consistency in the just-ended season of fluctuating fortunes for English Vitality netball league outfit.

She won hearts of the club for producing a run of outstanding performances in the league campaign in which Thunder finished third behind champions Wasps Netball and Loughborough Lightning.

Mvula said it is "very humbling" to scoop two award

Since joing Manchester Thunders, Malawian shooter who has completed her second season, has become a key figure in the club.

She said the two awards will inspire her to "work harder" and continue her robust style to do better for the team in future tournaments.

Mvula, who is now perfectly suited to the international game, dedicated the award to her family members and Malawi Queens teammates.

Netball Association of Malawi General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said they expect Mvula's achievement to add value to the Queens.