Malawi: Voter Registration in Mchinji Starts On a Good Note

Mchinji — The voter registration exercise for the 2019 tripartite elections has started on a high note in Mchinji with a good number of people turning up to register in the designated 150 centres in the district.

A visit to some of the centres by Malawi News Agency (MANA) namely Kamwendo, Guilleme, Kabira, Kadagwantipenya, Chiphala, Mchinji Secondary before noon on the first day of registration on Friday showed that hundreds of people had already registered.

For instance at Kadagwantipenya Secondary School a total of 200 people had already registered while at Mchinji Secondary 156 people had already registered before Friday noon.

District Commissioner for Mchinji, Rosemary Nawasha said reports from all the centres in six constituencies of the district showed there were no major problems hindering the exercise.

"The District supervisory team has visited most of the centres in the district and they recorded minor problems such as power cables not working in some centres which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have since sorted out," she said.

Nawasha said she was optimistic that more people would turn up to register in all the centres in the coming 13 days.

Meanwhile, District Civic Education Officer for NICE in Mchinji, Paul Kanyenda said he is impressed with the turn out in Mchinji.

"We are now collecting data from all the centres in the six constituencies and the results we are receiving show everything is going on well and we are happy with the outcome," he added.

Mchinji has a projected figure of 336,494 voters expected to cast their vote in next year's tripartite elections.

The figure has increased from 268, 633 voters in 2014.