State Vice president Saulos Chilima has hinted that good leadership requires humility and perseverance.

Chilima said this Saturday night in Lilongwe during the induction of a new Lilongwe Rotary Club president Tchuka George Mwale.

"People should be inspired by what you intend to do. People will judge you by the tenacity and hard work," he said.

He asked the club to continue with its charity work in health, education and social, among other sectors.

Rotary club has been in Malawi doing charity work for the past 100 years.

Chilima however avoided commenting on political issues as he is to lunch a new political movement on July 21 in Lilongwe.

He is set to officially announce his resignation from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, a party that propelled him into the vice presidency this week.