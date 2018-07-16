Lilongwe — A first half late strike Sunday by Silver's Zikani Kasambala helped the bankers to return to the Top of TNM Super League after silencing Blue Eagles with a 1-0 beating at Area 47's Silver stadium in Lilongwe.

The Bankers returned to the top after being dislodged 24 hours ago when Nyasa Bullets went ahead after a 3-0 drubbing against Red Lions.

Silver are now on 30 points from 13 games while second placed Bullets are 28 points with a game in hand over the Bankers.

However, Silver's goalkeeper Steve Mitecha produced wonder saves to help his team to collect maximum points and was probably man of the man.

He fitted well in the shoes of first choice keeper, Brighton Muntahli who is currently away in South Africa for trials with Highlands Park.

It has been a dark weekend for the reigning 2018 Airtel Champions, Blue Eagles as they lost two game and on Saturday they lost to Azam Tigers 3-0.

Former Eagles marksman and now with Silver, Mphatso Phillimon smartly best an offside trap in the 15th minute but his effort hit the upright with Eagles keeper, John Soko completely rooted on the goal line.

Eagles nearly went into lead in the 29th minute when Vitumbiko Kumwenda's shot hit the bar after he got a pass from Gilbert Chirwa.

Silvers keeper, Mitecha was called to duty in the 43rd minute when Chirwa nodded Kumwenda's cross.

A minute later, Eagle's veteran midfielder Phillip Masiye had his range effort hitting the bar as Silver keeper, Mitecha was caught off guard.

A minute into added time, Kasambala tapped a loose ball into Eagles empty net when Keeper Solo mistimed an aerial with Phillimoni.

Eagles could have leveled the scores in the a minute later when Chirwa header from six yard box by Silver's left back, Mike Robert cleared the ball on the goal line.

When the Mzuzu based FIFA referee, Azizi Nyirenda call for break, Silver players were smiling with their slender lead.

Silver technical opted for defensive approach at the start of the second half they brought in defender, Mike Ntonyo for stoker, Phillimoni. While six minute later, Eagles introduced John Malidadi Jnr for Masiye.

Eagle's substitute, Malidadi bicycle kicked Semu Banda's cross in the 57th minute.

Silvet brought in Victor Limbani for Kasambala while Eagles rested Maxwell Salambula for Beston Jimu in the 62nd minute.

Silver's substitute, Limbani missed a glorious chance in the 78th minute when he headed wide Duncan Nyoni's cross from penalty area.

Four minutes into added time,Silver's Khuda Muyaba released a 24 metre thunderbolt which was brilliantly saved by Eagle's goalie, Soko.

"We happy for the win and we needed to win this one to avenge the defeat we suffered at the hands of them during the Airtel semi, " Silver's Team Manager, Francis Songo said.

He said his charges played they usual game unlike the past games adding that it is encouraging players are now playing to instructions.

Blue Eagles Assistant coach, Christopher Sibale blamed poor fixturing of the Lilongwe derby by SULOM.

He said his team lost due to fatigue saying it was very unfair for SULOM to start them play against Tigers before Silver.