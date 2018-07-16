15 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Bankers Return to the Top After Silencing Eagles 1-0

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — A first half late strike Sunday by Silver's Zikani Kasambala helped the bankers to return to the Top of TNM Super League after silencing Blue Eagles with a 1-0 beating at Area 47's Silver stadium in Lilongwe.

The Bankers returned to the top after being dislodged 24 hours ago when Nyasa Bullets went ahead after a 3-0 drubbing against Red Lions.

Silver are now on 30 points from 13 games while second placed Bullets are 28 points with a game in hand over the Bankers.

However, Silver's goalkeeper Steve Mitecha produced wonder saves to help his team to collect maximum points and was probably man of the man.

He fitted well in the shoes of first choice keeper, Brighton Muntahli who is currently away in South Africa for trials with Highlands Park.

It has been a dark weekend for the reigning 2018 Airtel Champions, Blue Eagles as they lost two game and on Saturday they lost to Azam Tigers 3-0.

Former Eagles marksman and now with Silver, Mphatso Phillimon smartly best an offside trap in the 15th minute but his effort hit the upright with Eagles keeper, John Soko completely rooted on the goal line.

Eagles nearly went into lead in the 29th minute when Vitumbiko Kumwenda's shot hit the bar after he got a pass from Gilbert Chirwa.

Silvers keeper, Mitecha was called to duty in the 43rd minute when Chirwa nodded Kumwenda's cross.

A minute later, Eagle's veteran midfielder Phillip Masiye had his range effort hitting the bar as Silver keeper, Mitecha was caught off guard.

A minute into added time, Kasambala tapped a loose ball into Eagles empty net when Keeper Solo mistimed an aerial with Phillimoni.

Eagles could have leveled the scores in the a minute later when Chirwa header from six yard box by Silver's left back, Mike Robert cleared the ball on the goal line.

When the Mzuzu based FIFA referee, Azizi Nyirenda call for break, Silver players were smiling with their slender lead.

Silver technical opted for defensive approach at the start of the second half they brought in defender, Mike Ntonyo for stoker, Phillimoni. While six minute later, Eagles introduced John Malidadi Jnr for Masiye.

Eagle's substitute, Malidadi bicycle kicked Semu Banda's cross in the 57th minute.

Silvet brought in Victor Limbani for Kasambala while Eagles rested Maxwell Salambula for Beston Jimu in the 62nd minute.

Silver's substitute, Limbani missed a glorious chance in the 78th minute when he headed wide Duncan Nyoni's cross from penalty area.

Four minutes into added time,Silver's Khuda Muyaba released a 24 metre thunderbolt which was brilliantly saved by Eagle's goalie, Soko.

"We happy for the win and we needed to win this one to avenge the defeat we suffered at the hands of them during the Airtel semi, " Silver's Team Manager, Francis Songo said.

He said his charges played they usual game unlike the past games adding that it is encouraging players are now playing to instructions.

Blue Eagles Assistant coach, Christopher Sibale blamed poor fixturing of the Lilongwe derby by SULOM.

He said his team lost due to fatigue saying it was very unfair for SULOM to start them play against Tigers before Silver.

Malawi

Mutharika Assures Boundary Problems Between Malawi and Zambia to Be Addressed

President Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that he will do everything possible in collaboration with his Zambian… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.