State Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged Malawians to stop the tendency of glorifying leaders, saying this makes them feel entitled instead of serving.

Chilima prayed at Zomba Anglican Church on Sunday in the backdrop of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) propaganda machinery which say he uses the Catholic church to advance his political ambitions.

He said leaders should be servants of people.

Chilima also called on churches to devise means that would make them self reliant financially as opposed to always waiting for donations.

He was speaking at St Georges Parish of the Anglican church in Zomba on Sunday where he was invited to pray.

Chilima said it was the responsibility of the faithful to give to the church as well as devise various income generating activities for their churches.

"Gone are the days when churches got everything from donors but now Christians are the life line of the churches so let us support our churches in any way that we can. Real worth is what we will take to the grave," said Chilima.

The Vice President also called for coexistence among Malawians and appealed for peace to continue prevailing in Malawi.

Later Chilima also participated in a fundraising golf tournament for the church at Zomba Golf Club.