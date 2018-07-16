Ethiopia: Church to Dispatch Team of Archbishops to U.S. for Reconciliation

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church ton Wednesday announced plans to dispatch a team of three archbishops to the US for reconciliation process between the exiled and the local Synods.

The announcement was made today by Abune Mathias, Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church.

The church exhausted the past 26 years without peace following the fleeing into exile of the 4h Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, along with some religion fathers, Abune Mathias said.

He noted the church has been making efforts since 2003 Ethiopian Calendar to restore peace between the two Synods.

As part of the efforts to resolve the problem between the two Synods, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church will dispatch three archbishops to the United States, Abune Mathias said.

According to the Patriarch, the team will hold talks and facilitate condition for the return of the exiled Synod.

Abune Mathias further said the church highly supports the ongoing efforts to strengthen the people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea. (FBC)

Ethiopia repatriates 3,000 citizens in 3 months, official says

Ethiopia has repatriated 3,000 citizens stranded in foreign lands during the last three months, a government official said on Wednesday.

The citizens were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan, Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesman Meles Alem told local and foreign media.

Meles said since the administration of new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) came to office in April, efforts to protect the rights of Ethiopians living overseas has achieved notable successes in repatriating undocumented nationals residing in foreign countries.

Abiy's reconciliatory gestures and efforts to build consensus during his 100 days in office has seen Ethiopians living in foreign countries return to their home country to be part of the reform process Ethiopia is currently undertaking, the spokesman said.

Despite a growing economy and public awareness campaigns by the Ethiopian government on the dangers of human trafficking, thousands of Ethiopians looking for better economic opportunities are trafficked annually to Middle Eastern, African and European destinations. (Xinhua)

World Meteorology Agency for Africa to move to Addis Ababa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and World Meteorology Agency on Wednesday inked today an agreement that would enable the latter to move the World Methodology Agency for Africa to Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia was selected after contesting with six other African countries that were first nominated to host the agency's African chapter, it was learned.

During the signing ceremony, Secretary-General Petteri Talas of the World Meteorology Agency said opening a regional office would play an important role for the economic development of Ethiopia and Africa so long as agriculture is the key player in their economy.

It would also play a big role in fighting drought, he added

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Afework Kassahun (Pro.) said Ethiopian Space Science and Meteorology agencies would directly benefit from the regional office since there will be opportunity for experience exchange.

World Methodology Agency for Africa was based in Burundi and moved to the European nation (Geneva) since Burundi became engulfed with the bloodiest civil war two decades ago. (ENA)

MPs to confer with constituents during recess

Members of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) will meet with their constituents to discuss about ways of sustaining the ongoing changes and reforms during the three months long recess, House Speaker, Muferiat Kamil, said.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Muferiat said members are expected to primarily explain to the constituents about the ongoing changes in the country.

Above all they will discuss about the various challenges that are fomented by disrupters of the reform in some parts of the country and how to tackle those, she added.

The consultations will create opportunity for the MPs and the public to share their views and concerns related to various issues, the Speaker stated.

Muferiat further revealed the HPR will have strong monitoring and evaluation mechanism in managing the recently endorsed budget.

Preparations are underway by the parliament to sign agreements with various ministries starting from September to ensure accountability and transparency, it was learned.

Around 44 proclamations were approved by the HPR during the concluded year. (ENA)