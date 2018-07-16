14 July 2018

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: LRT Awaits Response From City Admin for 1.5 Billion Birr Subsidy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yonas Abiye

The Addis Ababa Light Railway Transit (AA-LRT) announced that it is awaiting the Addis Ababa City Administration's response for its requests for budget subsidy amounting to 1.5 billion birr to cover its expense for spare-parts and administration costs.

The transit recently announced that the request has come due to the financial shortages it faced after it registered lower revenue falling short of covering its operational and administration costs.

In the recent fiscal year (which ended last week on July 7, 2018), the metro transported some 37.5 million people amassing a total of 102 million birr revenue from its service.

However, the amount of the stated revenue in the reported period could not be enough to meet its required financial expenditures including operational and administration expenses.

According to officials of the LRT, unless the city administration released the requested amount of subsidy, the transit service will encounter challenges to deliver the very-service that is there to provide.

It was also disclosed that out of the requested total subsidy, 1.1 billion birr is needed to cover expenses for purchasing spare-parts and necessary equipments for the train. Meanwhile, the remaining 400 million birr is to cover administration costs summing up the budget requested.

The company argues that since the metro transport service is intended to provide a service to the society with a lower tariff, it commonly faces financial needs. Hence, government's subsidy is common not only here in Ethiopia; but also in other developed nations including in Europe and America as well.

Apart from the budget subsidy, the company has already prepared a draft tariff adjustment to be implemented in the coming one or two months.

However, the draft tariff adjustment first should be approved by the Ministry of Transport which has received the draft two months ago.

According to officials of LRT, the revised tariff adjustment is designed to encourage low earning societies to use the train as their first choice of transport service.

Furthermore, officials also indicated that the proposal proposed a single tariff amount for the price of transportation service from departure station to the end. Meaning, a commuter either starting from East to West or from South to North of Addis Ababa will pay the same tariff no matter the station they start from.

In a related development, the company has announced that as of the coming September; it will operate five more trains to improve the existing service capacity.

According to the company, once the new five trains join the service operation, it helps cut the time interval between reaching stations from 20 to 12 minutes.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Embrace as Thousands Cheer

Thousands cheered in Addis Ababa Sunday as the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea embraced at a concert celebrating a peace… Read more »

Read the original article on Reporter.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.